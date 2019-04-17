Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Teases Seeing Future Adventures of Sequel Trilogy Characters

Prior to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, there was no distinction needed when discussing the Star Wars saga. Many stories were told in the universe, with the films focusing on Luke and Anakin Skywalker merely being called “the movies.” Following the acquisition, however, Disney announced new films would be released that didn’t fall in line with the “Skywalker Saga,” which were the episodic entries into the franchise. The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be the culmination of the narrative that launched in 1977, though Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that characters who debuted in the recent films could be getting their own adventures in the future.

#Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked to us about the future of #StarWars – including a Knights of the Old Republic movie and female filmmakers taking the helm, as well as Palpatine’s surprise return in the trailer for @StarWars #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/HCjEhdlRv7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 16, 2019

“You know, there is an appropriate time. We’re using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we’re going now that we’re leaving the Skywalker Saga behind,” Kennedy shared with MTV News when asked about the time to consider the future of the franchise. “But there’s no question that there’s certain characters that we’ve created certainly in the last three movies that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future.”

The journey of Luke Skywalker was the motivating factor of the original trilogy, while Anakin Skywalker’s descent into darkness was what motivated the prequel trilogy. With Rey being the major focus of the sequel trilogy, many fans theorized we would learn she is of Skywalker descent, though it’s Kylo Ren’s journey, in addition to Luke and Leia’s involvement, that definitively make these three films classify as entries in the history of the Skywalkers. In that regard, it’s possible we could see virtually any of the sequel trilogy characters get their own film down the line, much like Han Solo was given a prequel with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Additionally, the upcoming launch of the streaming service Disney+ will change the Star Wars landscape, potentially allowing for new characters to get their own TV series.

“We also have huge opportunities with Disney+ now to be able to look at that space and find perhaps even smaller stories, grittier stories,” Kennedy clarified. “And yet [Star Wars: The Mandalorian], which debuts in November, has huge scope and scale so we’re just excited about what the potential is for the kind of things that we can do.”

While there are various film projects confirmed for the future, the release schedule has yet to be unveiled by Lucasfilm. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

