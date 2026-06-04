Star Wars Officially Sets Up An Ahsoka Reunion 19 Years in the Making

Ahsoka Tano wasn’t introduced until the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, which meant she missed the entire prequel trilogy, despite that being an important era for her (at least in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith). However, missing out on the prequels hasn’t meant Ahsoka being any less important in Star Wars movies and TV shows.

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In fact, with her returning appearances in Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, Ahsoka’s importance has only increased with time. Unexpectedly, in The Mandalorian and Grogu, Star Wars has set up yet another important story for Ahsoka in the future, and it’s one that will not only mean a reunion after 19 years but also will connect to her very first appearance on screen.

Rotta And Ahsoka Have A Significant History

Rotta the Hutt may have been a surprise for viewers who never watched Star Wars TV shows, but The Mandalorian and Grogu was not the Hutt’s first appearance. Instead, he first appeared in The Clone Wars movie, alongside Ahsoka Tano. In that movie, Rotta was just a Huttlet (a baby) who had been kidnapped. Jabba, who apparently does have a heart somewhere in there, was desperate enough to recover his son that he hired the Jedi to save him.

This became Anakin and Ahsoka’s first mission together as master and apprentice, and it saw the two recovering the baby, with Ahsoka in particular carrying him at multiple points and then being the one to physically hand Rotta back to his father. While that seemed to be the last time Rotta and Ahsoka would ever see each other, Star Wars’ new movie just suggested that may not actually be the case.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Revealed Where Rotta Will Go Next

At the end of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Rotta made a shocking decision. He decided to join the New Republic and continue to fight back against the Empire. That’s surprising for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that Jabba the Hutt’s son will now be elbow to elbow with many of the Rebellion’s key players—including, potentially, Leia Organa, which would be a particularly interesting situation to witness.

However, this also means that Star Wars audiences now know where Rotta will be if he is ever to appear in a Star Wars movie or show again. His return isn’t confirmed, but it’s certainly possible that he will play a role in the future, as The Mandalorian and Grogu absolutely left the door open for that.

Such a return could come about in a potential sequel movie to The Mandalorian and Grogu or even in a possible fourth season of The Mandalorian, although neither project is confirmed. There is now another Star Wars project that could include Rotta, though, and it’s one that would mean a major reunion.

Will Rotta Be In Ahsoka Season 2?

Given the timeline of both Ahsoka and The Mandalorian and Grogu, as well as how Rotta’s story ends in the latter, it is now possible that Rotta will appear in Ahsoka season 2. After all, Rotta is confirmed to be working closely with Zeb Orrelios, and audiences have long speculated that Zeb will appear in the second season of the show, finally bringing him back together with members of the Ghost crew. If that’s true, then Ahsoka and Rotta could absolutely cross paths again, for the first time since The Clone Wars.

This would honestly be hilarious to see, as Ahsoka would no doubt have a tough time wrapping her head around the fact that the little Huttlet she rescued during the Clone Wars is now a massive buff Hutt. Of course, there are several of things, both in the show and for the show, that would have to happen to make this work. In the show, this would narratively have to mean Ahsoka getting off Peridea, as she is currently stuck on the planet, and Rotta is in the main Star Wars galaxy.

It would be cool to see Zeb and Rotta go on a rescue mission to save Ahsoka, but that seems unlikely. It’s more likely that Ahsoka and Sabine Wren will find a way off the planet. The other consideration, though, is whether Disney would want to shell out the money to bring Rotta to life on the small screen. It therefore remains to be seen whether this could actually happen, but it would be amazing to see a reunion between Ahsoka and Rotta in Ahsoka season 2.

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