Lucasfilm Announces ‘Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures’ Animated Series and Kid-Friendly YouTube Channel

The Star Wars saga continues to expand its animated offerings, with Lucasfilm announcing that Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures will be launching later this week on the all-new platforms StarWarsKids.com and a Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

StarWars.com describes, “The first six shorts combine original dialogue, music, and sound effects with bold new animations, and fun and educational add-ons designed to help older fans, parents, and other mentors to welcome the kids in their lives to explore the galaxy far, far away. Additional shorts featuring fan-favorite characters will debut in December, with regular releases following in 2019.”

The Star Wars series has always attempted to appeal to audiences of all ages, though some of the material in the saga’s 40-year history might be too intense for younger viewers. These new animated shorts will allow these younger viewers to enjoy the core components of the stories in far more accessible ways than watching the movies themselves.

“With Galaxy of Adventures, we wanted to craft something that allowed parents to help their kids take their first step into a much larger world whether they were ready to show their kids the films or wanted to find new ways to explore the content,” James Waugh, Lucasfilm’s vice president for franchise content and strategy, shared with StarWars.com.

Advances in digital media are effectively re-shaping how kids consume content, with platforms like YouTube allowing for stories to unfold in more easily digestible portions than a feature-length movie, or even a 22-minute animated episode.

“It allows us to really drill into moments, to tell simple stories, unencumbered by the needs of a traditional narrative structure — it’s allowing the creators to play more, experiment more,” Waugh explained. “Creating content that is unabashedly for kids in this bite-sized, unique animated form, allowed new moments to evolve out of the old, new ways to look at the content, and ultimately expanded the potential of how Star Wars should look and feel. Hopefully it expands the horizons of younglings everywhere on their path to becoming Padawans and ultimately Jedi Knights.”

Fans of animated Star Wars adventures can also check out Star Wars: Resistance, which airs on the Disney Channel and Disney XD.

