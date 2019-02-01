Star Wars: Lucasfilm Reveals Details About Galaxy’s Edge Tie-in Novels and Comic Book

While many Star Wars fans are looking forward to Star Wars: Episode IX, hitting theaters this December, other fans are looking forward to the openings of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland. To get fans even more excited, Lucasfilm announced new details about a variety of books and comics that will elaborate on the new locale of Batuu.

Check out the details of the new stories below, as revealed by StarWars.com!

Marvel Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge miniseries

Written by Ethan Sacks

Art by Will Sliney

Issue #1 available: April 24th

Black Spire Outpost has long been frequented by smugglers, merchants, and travelers from every corner of the galaxy looking to make their score on the infamous black market — or experience the exotic thrills the remote world of Batuu alone has to offer. Aliens like the infamous Dok-Ondar, a proprietor of rare and one-of-a-kind antiquities, thrive on the unique opportunities which abound on the lawless outpost at the very edge of Wild Space in this all-new miniseries from Marvel writer Ethan Sacks (Old Man Hawkeye) and artist Will Sliney (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Black Spire (Del Rey)

Written by Delilah Dawson

Available: September 3rd

In this novel, a prequel to the Disney Parks experience, General Leia Organa dispatches her top spy to Batuu in a desperate search for Resistance allies.

Star Wars: Myths & Fables (Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Written by George Mann

Illustrations by Grant Griffin

Available: August 6th

In this middle-grade novel, hear the thrilling space tales, fables, and myths that are told in a galaxy far, far away. The book features two stories that take place on the remote Outer Rim world of Batuu, plus many other untold tales from the edge of the galaxy, lushly illustrated in a style that pays homage to real-world children’s classics.

A Crash of Fate (Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Written by Zoraida Córdova

Available: August 6th

In this Young Adult novel, Izzy and Jules were best friends until Izzy’s family abruptly left Batuu when she was six. Now she’s back, and Jules, the boy who never left, is unsure what to make of her. While on the run from vengeful smugglers and an angry pirate, the two friends will come to terms with who they are, and what they mean to each other.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be opening at both parks later this year.

