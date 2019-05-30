Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Wields Lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Brie Larson debuted as Captain Marvel earlier this year, cementing herself as one of the most exciting new heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and inspiring countless fans with her actions. When it comes to her own inspiration, the actress regularly expresses her excitement and enthusiasm for the galaxy far, far away. This week marks the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, an all-new immersive attraction for fans. The actress was on hand at the opening night event to enjoy the festivities and shared a photo of herself wielding a lightsaber while engaged in what looks like an intense duel.

View this post on Instagram The force is strong ya’ll!!!!!! #starwarsgalaxysedge A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on May 30, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

She captioned the photo, “The force is strong ya’ll!!!!!!” Fans will surely be relieved to see the actress wielding a blue lightsaber, confirming her values fall more in line with the Jedi than with the Sith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Larson’s Carol Danvers spent a majority of her screentime in her origin movie with Nick Fury, who was played by Samuel L. Jackson. This marked one of the actress’ most exciting brushes with Star Wars, as Jackson played Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy. Earlier this year, the pair recalled the experience of Jackson bringing his lightsaber from the series to the Captain Marvel set.

When discussing the Star Wars saga with Entertainment Weekly, Larson confessed, “I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

Jackson himself recalled the experience of joining the Star Wars saga with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back in 1999 and the ways in which it impacted his life.

“With becoming that kind of character in that kind of movie. It just changes the game in another kind of way,” Jackson confessed when discussing Larson making the jump to a huge franchise. “‘Cause I had all this interesting kind of popularity or whatever, but when I got into the Star Wars universe, it exponentially changed. You become godlike in a crazy kinda way. I [became more famous] because I was a Jedi, so no matter where I went, I got accosted by the Jedi council of wherever.”

Larson and Jackson can both be seen in Avengers: Endgame, in theaters now. Stay tuned to find out if Larson herself will ever get to join the Star Wars saga.

What character would you like to see Larson play in Star Wars? Let us know in the comments below!