Disney Parks Reveals New Details for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars fans are eager to visit the galaxy far, far away, waiting for the grand opening to Disney Parks‘ new additions to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Now the Disney Parks blog has just unveiled new details for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and how it will tackle one of the franchise’s fan-favorite staples; the wretched hive of scum and villainy known as the cantina.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new section of the parks will feature a new planet known as Batuu, in a smuggler’s haven called Black Spire Outpost. The outpost is divided between Resistance and First Order forces, with the watering hole called Oga’s Cantina serving as a neutral zone.

The cantina will serve new, exotic drinks for Disney Park visitors, including adult drinks for those who are of age.

New character Oga Carra will serve as the bar’s proprietor, while they will be employing a fan-favorite character from a previous Star Wars attraction to provide the cantina’s music. Former Star Tours pilot RX-24, who was unfortunately replaced by C-3PO and R2-D2.

Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo spoke about the new planet of Batuu and how it plays into Star Wars lore.

“It’s been there for thousands and thousands of years,” Hidalgo said during a 2017 ‘Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making’ convention panel. “You’re going to discover that. You’re going to be able to get a sense of the history of the place when you go there.”

The planet was set up in Thrawn: Alliances and served as a location where the Grand Admiral previously interfered with Emperor Palpatine’s plans, running afoul of Darth Vader. The two then have to team up later on and return to the location at their Emperor’s request.

Disney described the new planet thusly in a press release:

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.

“It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Oga’s Cantina and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are set to open at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019, with the Anaheim park likely to debut before.