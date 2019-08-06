New Footage of Scrapped Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Ride Emerges

Disney first announced that it would be developing an all-new Star Wars-themed attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World back in 2015, immediately igniting speculation about what these new attractions could contain. Now that the attraction is open in Disneyland, we know that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge contains the rides Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance, in addition to a number of shops and food service areas that immerse you in the galaxy far, far away. A new behind-the-scenes video of the work that goes on at the park has offered us a tease of a ride that was abandoned and would have offered the opportunity to ride a Dewback. The sequence starts at the 3:05-mark in the video above.

Details about the experience are sparse but, based on the above footage, it appears as though the ride would have offered a virtual experience of what it would be like to ride a Dewback, though it’s unclear why the ride was abandoned. Despite how little we know about the scrapped ride, it’s still interesting to see aborted plans for the attraction.

Given that the attraction opened at Disneyland without Rise of the Resistance being completed, it’s possible that a third ride would have been too time-consuming, or perhaps the powers that be wanted to utilize the geographic space in a more efficient way. Luckily, Disney has confirmed the opening dates of Rise of the Resistance for guests who attend the park later this year.

Disney Parks Blog revealed, “When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”

The site noted Rise of the Resistance will open at Walt Disney World on December 5th, while adding, “As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Friday, January 17.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open at Disneyland and opens at Walt Disney World on August 23rd.

