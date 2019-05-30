Watch the First Fans Entering Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

There’s a reason why Disney resorts are referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” as the various joyful experiences they provide guests really do feel magical, especially to younger guests. The upcoming expansion Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to be a completely immersive attraction that will make guests feel as though they have traveled to a galaxy far, far away, which has yet to officially open to the public. A group of devout Star Wars fans were selected to not only visit the attraction, but to be among the first guests to set foot in the park, whose emotional journey was captured in the above video.

“Thousands of Guests will get to live their adventure at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge after its opening at the Disneyland Resort. But few can say they were first in the galaxy to experience the new land. Meet a crew of Star Wars fans on their journey to Batuu. Star Wars touched their lives once. Now, Disney Parks and Star Wars are going to touch their lives again—by bringing them out to be the first Guests to experience the best Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has to offer at the Disneyland Resort.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Star Tours ride at Disney parks have been a popular destination for all fans of the franchise, with these upcoming areas taking the possibilities for the series to all-new levels. Galaxy’s Edge is so expansive that, while it wasn’t expected to open until later this year, it will open at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World ahead of schedule to alleviate crowd congestion, though some elements of the parks, such as the Rise of the Resistance rides, won’t open officially until later this year.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opens at Disneyland on May 31st and Walt Disney World on August 29th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the parks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!