Star Wars: Disney Offers First Glimpse of Millennium Falcon Attraction From Galaxy’s Edge

An all-new Star Wars-themed attraction is coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort in 2019 and will transport guests to a galaxy far, far away. While the experience will feature many new locations and creatures, it will also feature a full-size Millennium Falcon for guests to explore. The official Disney Parks Twitter account showed off a look inside the iconic ship.

The parks clearly spared no expense to make sure the interior of the iconic ship looked as similar in real life to its on-screen counterpart as they could. From looking at the photo above, you expect to see Han and Chewbacca round the corner at any moment.

The experience, known as “Galaxy’s Edge,” will include familiar elements, but the setting of the whole attraction is the new planet of Batuu.

Disney described the new location as follows:

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.

“It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

With the attraction not opening up until 2019, it’s unclear at this time if we’ll see the location in any of the films or if the locale will be introduced in another Star Wars story.

For fans who can’t wait to get enough Star Wars at the amusement parks, Star Tours recently debuted an experience inspired by The Last Jedi to help build excitement for the new film.

The ride currently combines sequences featuring planets from all films in the saga, yet Disney announced earlier this year that, beginning next year, guests will choose to either experience events from the new trilogy of films or from the first six films, putting the power in the hands of the rider.

Fans can see The Last Jedi in theaters Friday.

