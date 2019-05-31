Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening Day Crowds Are Already Enormous

The day that many Star Wars fans have been waiting for has finally come, as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California is finally opening its doors for the launch of Phase One of the park. The 14-acre expansion to the park was announced in 2015, with the addition being a massive undertaking for the amusement park. Galaxy’s Edge is sure to draw in guests from all over the world who want to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away, which will be happening imminently for those fans who have made the trek. One guest shared a photo of the hordes of guests who have already descended upon the park as they await its official open.

As seen in the above photo, hundreds of guests prepared themselves to enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is only a glimpse at the hundreds of thousands of guests that will likely be visiting the attraction in coming months.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Details were shared over on D23 earlier this year which clarified what guests could expect during “Phase One” of the park’s opening with “Phase Two” likely opening late summer and late fall.

The site described, “When you first arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on opening day for phase one, you’ll have the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds, and experiences of Batuu—from the local watering hole, Oga’s Cantina, to the thrilling new attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which places you in control of the most famous ship in the galaxy as you live out your very own Star Wars story.”

It added, “Later this year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open for phase two—and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance as you experience the most ambitious, immersive, and advanced attraction ever. The land is opening in phases so that guests can sooner enjoy the unique, out-of-this-world experiences that will only be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open now at Disneyland and opens on August 23rd at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.