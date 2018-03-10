Disney Shares Progress Video of Their Star Wars Attraction

Fans still have a long wait ahead of them before they can step foot on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, but you can catch a glimpse of the sheer scale of the attraction with the official video released by Disney Parks above. Both parks are expected to open in 2019.

“At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will be transported to the planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes. Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two attractions that take detail and immersion to the next level: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

As you can see from the video above, a large portion of the attraction’s exterior structures have been created, but there’s still a long way to go before the project is completed.

Disney Parks first incorporated Star Wars into its attractions in 1987 with the opening of Star Tours, taking guests on a journey across space to see some of the most iconic locales from a galaxy far, far away. Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm has opened up incredible opportunities, like Galaxy’s Edge and the upcoming immersive hotel.

The official Disney Parks site reads of the new hotel, “The immersive experience offered at this hotel will stand out among all of our resorts around the globe. As you can see, families visiting this resort will board a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy – and every window has a view of space!”

“The resort will also be seamlessly connected to the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a complete Star Wars experience,” the site adds. “Guests visiting the resort will be welcome to participate as a resident of the galaxy by dressing in Star Wars-inspired attire.”

Stay tuned for details about the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

