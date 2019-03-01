Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Video Brings ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Character to Life With Animatronics

Since fans first met him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and spent more time with him in Star Wars Rebels, we’ve wondered whether we’d ever get to see Hondo Ohnaka in a live-action production. While we have yet to learn whether the pirate will ever appear in a film or TV series, fans now know he will be brought to life at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as seen in the above video demonstrating advanced robotics used to animate the character in the real world.

“A1000 advanced robotics are the next evolution of the A100 Audio-Animatronic figures that were first introduced by Walt Disney Imagineering in the mid-1980s. This standardized system for building humanoid robotic figures incorporates new electric functionality, replacing former hydraulic functions, producing extremely realistic, lifelike movement,” the Walt Disney Imagineering page describes. “Future figures in humanoid form can all use this system to ensure the same degree of realism and advanced levels of movement. The advanced figures that were developed for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – like this animated figure of Hondo Ohnaka, as seen in the Star Wars animated television series – are a hybrid of A1000 technology enhanced with custom-built elements.”

Disney’s amusement parks have used robotics for decades, with each new attraction allowing for new opportunities to integrate sophisticated technology. The video above and its depictions of the robot’s fluid and lifelike motion confirm that Galaxy’s Edge will offer guests an experience like no other.

It’s unclear exactly what role Hondo will play at the park, but we learned last year that he will be a component of a new Millennium Falcon experience.

“You’re truly in control of the fastest and most iconic ship in the entire galaxy,” executive creative director of the ride Asa Kalama shared in the “Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park” featurette. “And Hondo, he’s gone ahead and added a couple extra seats so he can get as many of those flight crews through as possible. There are 200 some odd buttons, knobs, and switches on the inside of the cockpit and they all do stuff. If you’re the gunners in the center there and you don’t fire back on those TIE Fighters fast enough they’re going to riddle the hull with laser bolts. The engineers in back, it’s really up to them to keep the whole Falcon in working order so they’re back there furiously working away at their various systems.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be opening at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World later this year.

