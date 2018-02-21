The Internet Isn’t Sure How to Feel About New ‘Star Wars’ Film Series From ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators

Earlier today, a new series of Star Wars films was announced by LucasFilm, with Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. These films will mark a new avenue of storytelling for the Star Wars franchise, with them being unconnected from the “Skywalker saga”, as well as Rian Johnson’s trilogy of films.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

Even with Game of Thrones‘ massive popularity, this announcement is leaving some fans feeling a little conflicted. For some, the prospect of a new Star Wars story is interesting nonetheless, while others are worried about the more negative aspects of Game of Thrones (sexual assault, poor treatment of female characters, etc) will bleed through. And some are frustrated by the fact that, once again, female directors and directors of color are not involved with the latest Star Wars project. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Wake me when a woman of color is directing literally any of the #StarWars. — Lauren Schacher (@LaurenSchacher) February 6, 2018

D&D need to stay far far away from my galaxy. #StarWars — Lady Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) February 6, 2018

Seeing “GoT” + “Star Wars” in the same sentence is shocking in that it feels kinda like… monopolization? Consolidation? Like, Hollywood really is leaving all fantasy filmmaking in the hands of, like, 5 select white dudes, then? Umm… #StarWars pic.twitter.com/47wfQ8PqRQ — Alejandra Salazar (@alejandramsc) February 6, 2018

#StarWars already has Gwendolyn Christie and Emilia Clarke.



I am praying to see Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, Lena Headley as well.#GameOfThrones — D’Enise Arabella Daenerys Stormborne (@NVGhost005) February 6, 2018

Will Benioff and Weiss write 3 #STARWARS movies before GRRM releases Winds of Winter? ? — Bill Nelson (@nelsonMKE) February 6, 2018

This has Knights of the Old Republic written all over it. #StarWars https://t.co/YkBZqTL78y — Chris Eckstine (@ChrisEckstine) February 6, 2018

Good news everyone. The streak of white men working on #StarWars remains intact… ???https://t.co/2lBG83L9gu — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) February 6, 2018

