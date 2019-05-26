Petition Seeks to Keep Game of Thrones Writers Away From Star Wars

On May 14th, Disney confirmed that the next Star Wars movie — set to release in 2022 — will come from DB Weiss and David Benioff, creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Disney didn’t choose the best timing to make the announcement as it came amidst backlash over the controversial penultimate episode of Game of Thrones. Fans on social media voiced their wariness over Weiss and Benioff taking over the reins of Star Wars for what is presumed to be a trilogy of successive films. Now some fans have formalized those complaints in the form of an online petition to keep the Game of Thrones writers off of Star Wars.

The petition can be found on Change.org. It currently has over 13,000 online signatures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The user who launched the petition is operating under the name George RR Martin. Given Martin’s support of Weiss and Benioff following the Game of Thrones finale, we are confident that this is not the author of A Game of Thrones. Here’s the mission statement laid out by the petition:

“Putting the Game of Thrones writers (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) in charge of Star Wars is not only a controversial decision but a mistake, plain and simple.

This whole season of the HBO show, which wraps up next week, has tested fans with unpopular, illogical, immersion breaking plot twists and character developments.

Seeing how these writers handled the most popular TV Show of a generation and seeing how the fans are reacting to it should not be rewarded with giving them the most popular movie franchise in the world!

It is in the company’s best interest to remove David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as writers on their upcoming film. The writers have a crutch for plot devices and rushed stories, with emphasis on “shock and awe” storytelling and eager to leave projects half-finished when they have other projects on the horizon.

Their respect of lore alone does not make them fit for this project… There are plenty of talented writers and producers loyal to the franchise that would make much better work in the Star Wars Universe.”

Do you support this petition to keep Weiss and Benioff off of Star Wars? What did you think of the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments.

Weiss and Benioff’s first Star Wars movie is set to debut in 2022. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian TV series will debut on Disney+ on November 12th.