Star Wars: Gina Carano Paid Tribute to Padme at The Mandalorian Premiere Event

November 12th saw the long-awaited launch of Disney+, the new streaming service that’s full of Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney content. One of the first original series to premiere on the new site was Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which serves at the first live-action Star Wars series since the franchise began back in 1977. The new show has a star-studded cast, and the list of actors includes Gina Carano, who is best known for her roles in Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and Haywire. Carano showed up to the show’s premiere last night rocking a very important hairdo. The actor channeled one of the many iconic hairstyles worn by Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala in the prequels. Some side by side images were recently shared to Instagram by hairstylist Maria Sandoval, which shows they pulled ideas from one of Portman’s looks from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

“@ginajcarano wanted to pay homage to Padme Amidala @natalieportman last night at the @themandalorian premiere! Hair by @xenawmua (That’s me.),” Sandoval wrote.

“🤗 I loved it,” Carano replied.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.