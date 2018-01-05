Star Wars: LEGO Sets Confirm ‘Solo’ Character Names

With less than six months until the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, details about the film have been heavily protected by Lucasfilm. One Reddit user seemingly uncovered the details of upcoming LEGO sets celebrating the film, which may have confirmed the names of many of the major characters.

Early details about the film confirmed that Alden Ehrenreich would be playing Han Solo, Donald Glover would be playing Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo would be playing Chewbacca. The new characters featured in the film are Tobias Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson, as well as characters named Qi’Ra, Quay Tolsite, DD-BD, Moloch and Rebolt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cross-referencing the character names with their minifigs and the attached cast, clues points towards Emilia Clarke playing Qi’Ra, Thandie Newton playing Quay and Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing DD-BD.

The LEGO set details also confirm that audiences will see Corellia, Han’s home planet, and Mimban, a planet mentioned in The Clone Wars.

In addition to details about the sets hitting the internet, one user uploaded supposed images of the sets to Imgur, which you can see below.

The sets look as you would imagine, with one of the biggest surprises being the final set, which depicts the Millennium Falcon.

When fans first saw the ship in the original Star Wars, it appeared to be a vessel that had seen its fair share of adventure and excitement, which even the characters commented on. As Han pointed out, the Falcon has got it where it counts, yet Solo seems to feature the ship prior to a variety of modifications and missions.

The pristine paint job in the set above is one of the biggest changes in the ship’s appearance, yet another key difference is the look of the nose of the ship. The Falcon is famous for its unconventional two-pronged nose, with the above set showing it, at one point, had a much more standard-looking nose.

With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, audiences saw an adventure that set up the events of the original film to within moments, making audiences currently wonder how much time will pass between Solo‘s finale and the moments we meet him in the Mos Eisley cantina.

A teaser for the film is rumored to be debuting Sunday, but that has yet to be confirmed by any official sources.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

[H/T Reddit, StarWarsLeaks]