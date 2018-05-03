‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Director Offers More Details About Clint Howard’s Role

Almost immediately after the announcement was made that Ron Howard was taking over Solo: A Star Wars Story after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the project, fans began asking him if he’d find a role for his brother Clint in the standalone film. The director confirmed it would be happening and recently shared a photo of the actor, though it was an appearance on The Star Wars Show in which the filmmaker detailed what to expect from the actor.

“If it was Rocky, he’s kind of the Burgess Meredith of the sort of underground droid battle world,” Howard confessed. “He rubs L3[-37] the wrong way. It’s one cool scene, but he’s part of the introduction of L3.”

In Rocky, Meredith played the boxer’s trainer Mick, so we can surely expect a lively and animated performance from the actor, even if he doesn’t have much screen time.

Clint has regularly appeared in his brother’s films in varying capacities, with Apollo 13, The Grinch, and Cinderella Man being the meatiest roles the actor has received. The cameo makes good on the promise Howard offered on social media following the reveal of his involvement on the standalone adventure.

Knowing how regularly Ron would include a part for his brother in his films, fans began tweeting to the director asking if Solo would feature Clint, to which the filmmaker claimed, “You won’t be disappointed.”

The Star Wars saga has a long legacy of compelling and endearing droid characters, with Howard teasing L3-37’s involvement in the “droid battle world” hinting that the automaton will be unlike any we’ve seen before.

One of the unique elements about the character is that she is “self-modified,” according to co-writer Jon Kasdan, as she makes her own necessary alterations. The writer shared with Entertainment Weekly, “The idea is that she’s sort of a mutt, if you will, of various parts of different kinds of droids who has improved upon herself.”

After seeing her debut in the film’s teaser, fans noticed that she appeared to be composed of a variety of different mechanical parts, as opposed to the more unified looks of droids from other films.

“She’s a complete individual in the galaxy,” Kasdan pointed out. “We wanted to have it be a completely different kind of droid than you’ve ever seen in the movies. And we definitely wanted it to be a female. We thought it was more than time for that.”

Fans will see L3-37 and Clint Howard‘s character when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

