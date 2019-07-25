Latest Issue of Star Wars Comic Features Hilarious Reference to Solo Scene

Over the course of four films, Star Wars fans were given everything they needed to know about Han Solo, even if much of his past was a mystery. Following the announcement that Lucasfilm would develop a prequel film focusing on the character, fans were less than enthused, as the endeavor seemed unnecessary. Solo: A Star Wars Story marked one of the saga’s biggest disappointments, with a number of factors leading to its underwhelming financial performance. One of the more unexpected moments in the film came from the reveal that “Solo” wasn’t even the smuggler’s last name, with the latest issue of Marvel Comics’ Star Wars series featuring a reference to this reveal.

WARNING: Slight spoilers below for Star Wars #69

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the issue, Han and Leia embark on a mission that results in their reunion with a figure from Leia’s past, Dar Champion. Leia refers to the figure as a former romantic partner, understandably igniting Han’s jealousy. When Han calls into question if his last name was really “Champion,” Leia retorts by pointing out that Han’s last name is equally ludicrous.

During the scene, Han questions, “Is his last name really Champion? Or did he just make that up?” causing Leia to question, “Is your last name really Solo?”

For the 40 years following Han’s debut, the origins of his name were never called into question. In Solo, fans witnessed his surname’s true origins, with an Imperial officer bestowing the name upon him when Han enlisted in the Imperial Academy, based on Han saying he had “no people,” thus was “solo.”

Were this comic to have been released prior to the debut of Solo, the comment would be far more innocuous, though anyone familiar with the smuggler’s revised history will understand this was clearly a nod to the pivotal scene in that film.

Interestingly, Disney CEO Bob Iger ignited speculation about the character’s name back in 2017.

“That picks up with Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24,” Iger shared during a lecture roughly nine months before Solo hit theaters. “There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy attempted to do some damage control, noting that Iger meant Han Solo’s name in the smuggling community, not his literal name, only for Solo: A Star Wars Story to follow through on Iger’s tease.

Star Wars #69 is on sale now.

Did you see this interaction as a reference to the iconic scene? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!