New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Teases Han’s Transformation

The production of Solo: A Star Wars Story was a relatively secretive affair, despite a variety of woes on set being well-documented. Luckily for fans, an all-new featurette for the upcoming film offers an inside look at the film including interviews with the film’s cast and crew while showing audiences all-new scenes from the film. Check out the new featurette above.

One of the overall themes of the above featurette is that Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) is his own biggest fan, regularly having to tell people how talented he is instead of being able to show them. Being able to blend charm with nefarious activities would prove to be an important part of bringing the film to life, which the filmmakers claim Ehrenreich made possible.

“An impression of Harrison Ford would have felt like an extended Saturday Night Live sketch,” original co-director Chris Miller shared with Esquire. “We wanted someone who could evoke the spirit of the iconic performance we all remember while bringing something new and fresh. We talked a little bit about how Chris Pine, playing Captain Kirk, didn’t do a Shatner voice, and brought his own spin to the character while still evoking the vibe of the character. We felt Alden did the same with Han Solo.”

Playing the character made famous by Harrison Ford would be one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood and, while the film’s original directors saw thousands of actors, knew that Ehrenreich was the best choice from day one.

“Alden, remarkably, remained the person to beat from day one,” original co-director Chris Miller recalled. “We brought him in many times, pushed him, tried to test his range, and he was always up for it and brought something new, with a great sense of humor.”

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Fans will see how the ambitious endeavor came together when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

