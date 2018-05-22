Here’s the Scene George Lucas Directed for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Lucasfilm announced last summer that Solo: A Star Wars Story directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were parting ways with the project, followed by the confirmation that Ron Howard would finish shooting the project. This accounts for three directors, though Howard has previously shared that Star Wars creator George Lucas had a hand in briefly helming the film by offering his input on a key scene and changing Han’s behavior to something more effective.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Lucas was visiting the production, a romantically-charged scene between Solo and Qi’Ra was being filmed, which took place inside Lando’s cape closet aboard the Millennium Falcon. The scene originally featured Han taking Qi’Ra’s cape and hanging it up, until Lucas interjected with something more faithful to the character he created.

“He said, ‘You know, Han wouldn’t bother to hang it up,’” Howard shared with Variety. “And then he sort of did it. George became Han Solo for a second. The body language was there and the attitude. Not only was it a nice accent on the scene, but it was also a reminder that George created this character and really understood him. He was so reluctant [to offer his opinion], and yet the choice was so right that it was fun to use it.”

Lucas sold the company he created in 2012 and, while he doesn’t take an active role in all of the productions, he couldn’t keep himself away from visiting the Solo set, leading to his “divine intervention,” so to speak.

“He was really supportive of it. He doesn’t get down in the weeds on the movies anymore,” Howard shared with ComicBook.com of the endeavor. “He did come by and visit the set, which is a pretty rare thing, but he did it as a show of support which was really cool. And he was really complimentary. But he was also really confident when I came in that I would get the feel of it and understand how to maximize the entertainment value of these characters and this world.”

While Solo saw Lucas offer his filmmaking wisdom, his additions to various properties in the saga are more mythological in nature.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy responded to Entertainment Weekly‘s inquiry about Lucas’ involvement, “He’ll whisper in my ear every now and then. Usually it’s something specific or important to him about Jedi training. Things like that.”

“I think he’s starting to settle into this and just be a fan,” she added. “It’s taken a while. It’s hard to let go, after 40 years. That’s a lot of expectation and things he thought a lot about. Suddenly that next generation, that whole thematic idea he came up with, is in process.”

Fans can see Solo: A Star Wars Story when it lands in theaters this Friday.

Would you like to see Lucas officially return to the saga? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Variety]