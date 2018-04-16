Ron Howard Teases Jedi and Sith References in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Han Solo might be one of the most skilled pilots in the whole galaxy, but the character didn’t have to rely on his skills with the Force to get there. The upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to explore the smuggler’s origins, with audiences expecting little explanation in the conflicts between the Jedi and the Sith. Director Ron Howard, however, teased that those interested in the Light and Dark Sides of the Force have plenty to be excited about.

Howard took to Twitter over the weekend to praise Emilia Clarke in Solo, sharing, “She is remarkable and so good in Solo. But very tight-lipped about Game of Thrones.” One fan replied, “I love Star Wars but only the Jedi and Sith stuff. Since this probably wont have any of that I’m watching it all cause of queen Daenarys,” with Howard confirming, “I honestly don’t think you’ll be disappointed – enjoy.”

One interpretation of Howard’s comments are that a devout fan of Clarke would be satisfied with Solo, though it’s also possible that the director confirmed there were plenty of hints at the Jedi and Sith to appease those most interested in the Skywalker Saga.

This is only the latest of Howard’s tweets that tried to encourage fans to check out the film and promise a fulfilling experience, having also recently confirmed that, despite taking the film over from original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, that the film was coming along as planned.

In response to Howard posting a photo of the film’s scoring session late last month, a fan replied, “Coming out next month and you still haven’t finalized the film?? I have a bad feeling about this.” Howard then assured, “Edit is locked. Score done. Right on schedule. Hope you check Solo out and find it fun.”

Between Lord and Miller departing the project, star Alden Ehrenreich having an acting coach come in to help him play the smuggler, and reshoots requiring Michael K. Williams’ performance be cut and replaced by Paul Bettany, fans are understandably apprehensive about the film’s quality.

Audiences will witness the final product when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

