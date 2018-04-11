Alden Ehrenreich Promises Lots of Jokes and Humor in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

There are certain things fans have come to expect from the episodic entries into the Star Wars saga, in the realms of tone, mythology, and characters. The spin-off films, on the other hand, allow filmmakers to take certain elements from the franchise and offer new interpretations of the subject matter to deliver the galaxy far, far away from a different perspective. According to star Alden Ehrenreich, fans can expect much more humor from Solo: A Star Wars Story than they got in other Star Wars films.

“It has a lot of jokes. A lot of humor,” Ehrenreich shared with The Star Wars Show. “You spend a lot more time dealing with the feelings and the inner life of the characters and kind of all the characters in a certain way, in this one.”

While Rogue One leaned more heavily into espionage side of the saga, Solo will highlight the more light-hearted themes found throughout each installment in the series.

Earlier this year, co-star Donald Glover made similar remarks about the film’s tone.

“I think it’s just a lot more fun. All the Star Wars [movies] are really fun but I think this movie, we know what’s going to happen, we know they’re not going to die, ya know?” Glover told Entertainment Tonight of how the film compares to the rest of the saga. “We know, kind of, what happens, but how we got there, I guess, is the crux of it. So we’re allowed to have a lot more fun than I think the other movies where you have to deal with a lot of the lineage in what’s going to happen. I think this movie’s, like, just a fun, summer film. I’m really excited about it. It’s really cool.”

Interestingly, some reports have claimed that the film leaning too heavily into the comedic side of the saga is what caused original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller to leave the project. Having previously worked on The LEGO Movie and the 21 Jump Street films, the duo have had much room for improvisation and encouraged actors to take a variety of approaches to each scene. The massive scale of Solo, however, resulted in a conflict in filmmaking styles with Lucasfilm, resulting in the duo’s departure and replacement by Ron Howard.

Audiences will see the jokes and humor of the film when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

