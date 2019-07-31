Solo: A Star Wars Story Composer Shows Support for a Sequel

In May of 2018, Lucasfilm suffered one of its first disappointments after being purchased by Disney, as Solo: A Star Wars Story underwhelmed both fans and critics. Having suffered a number of public complications behind-the-scenes, the final film earned poorer reviews than recent entries into the franchise and fans failed to connect with it, with Solo falling short of cracking $400 million worldwide. The film concluded by leaving open a number of avenues to explore with a follow-up, yet that notion seems entirely unlikely. Despite the poor outlook, the film’s composer, John Powell, shared his support of continuing the series with a new film.

The composer shared an image of Han’s dice n Instagram while noting, “This got missing/vanished. Did someone take it? We’d understand if they needed it for #makesolo2happen.”

On the anniversary of the film’s release, fans took to social media to launch the “Make Solo 2 Happen” campaign, flooding various services with the hashtag in hopes of showing support for the film. Sadly, even the filmmakers behind Solo have seemingly come to terms with having to leave the idea of a sequel behind.

“Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.,” writer Jonathan Kasdan previously shared on Twitter. “Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].”

He added, “With those actors and [Ron Howard], I would jump at the opportunity. Given the way Hollywood, and the culture at large, seem to run from anything labeled a disappointment, the odds seem like they’re against it happening anytime soon. But, I suppose, Han wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The next film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, lands in theaters on December 20th.

