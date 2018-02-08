Ron Howard Teases Beckett’s Allegiances in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

One of the most exciting casting announcements for Solo: A Star Wars Story was the addition of Woody Harrelson, whose charm and wit seemed like the perfect fit for the galaxy far, far away. Given the actor’s busy schedule, he would often tease small nuggets of information about the character during press appearances, with Ron Howard recently hinting that his character’s charm might be matched by his questionable motives.

“He’s a powerful criminal, but a free agent,” director Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Tobias Beckett really shapes Han more than anybody, as Han comes to believe that in a lawless time, he needs a moral code.”

Harrelson himself has hinted that the character’s somewhat surrogate parentage of Han Solo, and with being a “free agent,” it sounds like that grey area of morality will be a major factor in the budding smuggler’s development.

Possibly knowing the implications of that assumed guidance of Han’s outlook on life, Harrelson attempted to address that Beckett wasn’t really a “mentor” to anyone.

“I don’t know if ‘mentor’ is really the right word, you know,” Harrelson shared with ComicBook.com. “I’m a criminal who he gets to know, and I guess, probably, I do have some influence on him. But I’m a criminal.”

Joining the Star Wars franchise might be a dream come true to many actors, yet Harrelson showed reservations about accepting the role.

“I turned [Solo] down twice,” Harrelson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “And [producer Allison Shearmur], wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

This information may come as a surprise, but it wouldn’t have been the first time he rejected a role in a beloved franchise, only for Shearmur to convince him to change his mind.

“I turned down Hunger Games twice.” Harrelson explained. “I didn’t have any idea it would be that big, but I didn’t think it was a good part. I was wrong. It was a terrific part, and it was a terrific thing, but thank God [director] Gary Ross called me. And Alli Shearmur, too.”

We’ll learn much more about Beckett when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]