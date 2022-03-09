Star Wars Reveals Major Details About Han Solo’s Family

With the original trilogy of Star Wars films, part of what made Han Solo such an interesting character was the mystery surrounding his past and how he would go on to partner with Chewbacca to be a notorious smuggler before joining the Rebel Alliance. In the decades since his debut in Star Wars: A New Hope, audiences have learned a handful of details about the character’s history, some of which even contradict each other, though the debut issue of Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca offered some all-new insight into his background, as well as a tease about the character’s future. Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 is on sale now.

WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 below

In the new series, which takes place between the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope, Han and Chewie team up with Greedo to carry out a mission under orders from Jabba the Hutt. While drinking in a bar, Han regales a stranger with stories about his father, going on to confirm that Han’s father’s name was “Ovan.”

Following the release of the original Star Wars trilogy, a series of novels and comic books, known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe, continued the adventures of the beloved characters, which included the exploits of Han Solo. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, those adventures were no longer considered canon, allowing Han Solo to mostly reinvent himself.

Solo: A Star Wars Story confirmed that Han was seemingly an orphan, to the point that he didn’t even know his family name, resulting in him adopting the moniker “Solo.” The pilot did know, however, that his father had worked on building Corellian freighters, similar to what would ultimately become the Millenium Falcon.

In addition to confirming the name of Han’s father, the comic also included the tease that the stranger the smuggler encountered was, in fact, his dad.

With this reveal happening on the final page of the issue, it’s entirely possible that the next chapter in the series will continue this sequence and confirm that the figure isn’t actually Han’s father, or, given the various schemes and manipulations in the Star Wars underworld, this person might be attempting to exploit the situation to take advantage of Han in some capacity.

Regardless of where the future of the series goes, it’s surely an exciting storyline for devout Han fans to check out. Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 is on shelves now.

