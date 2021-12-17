Star Wars Announces New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series

The current timeframe of most Star Wars comics currently being published is between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, a point in which Han Solo is frozen in carbonite and the Rebel Alliance is trying to track him down. For those who have been missing Solo’s exploits, StarWars.com has confirmed that the all-new series Han Solo & Chewbacca will be launching in March of 2022. The new series is set to explore an underexplored chapter of their history, depicting the adventures that the pair got up to between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.

StarWars.com described the series, “Han Solo & Chewbacca, a new series from Marvel, will launch in March 2022, StarWars.com can exclusively reveal. Written by Marc Guggenheim and pencilled by David Messina, the monthly comic follows Han and Chewie a few years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, as the duo teams up with Greedo — in better times, apparently — on a heist for Jabba the Hutt.”

“It’s interesting because the cornerstone of Han’s character is that he wants to be a jerk, a selfless criminal, but has this idealistic streak that always gets in his way,” Guggenheim shared with the outlet about the series. “He aspires to cynicism, but deep down, he’s a hopeless romantic at heart. Now, you might think that that inner conflict didn’t present itself until the end of Episode IV, when Han returns to help Luke destroy the Death Star, but it’s already on full display at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which, of course, predates Episode IV. So one of the things I’ve been playing with is the tension between the ‘hopeless romantic’ Han reveals himself to be at the end of Solo and the hard-bitten cynic we meet in Episode IV. To be very reductive about it, I’ve searched for opportunities to force Han to choose between his lesser and greater angels.”

While this new series will surely excite some fans of the characters, knowing that it unfolds in the wake of Solo might come as a disappointment to others. In the years since Solo‘s release, some fans have been hoping to get a sequel either in the form of a feature film or a TV series, so exploring this point in time would seemingly rule out the idea of a live-action follow-up to Solo happening anytime soon, if ever.

Han Solo & Chewbacca is set to debut in March of 2022.

