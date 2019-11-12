Star Wars: Disney+ Reignites “Who Shot First?” Debate

In 1997, Star Wars creator George Lucas thought he was delivering fans an improved version of Star Wars: A New Hope with a Special Edition release, which included updated effects and additional scenes. One tweak, however, launched one of the most disputed elements of the saga’s 40-year history, which fans still argue about to this day. While the original version of the film saw Han Solo shoot Greedo without warning in the Mos Eisley cantina, the Special Edition turned Solo from a cold-blooded killer into a target who retaliated fire against Greedo, launching the fan outcry of “Han shot first.” Subsequent versions of the film’s release saw the scene altered again, so the two shoot simultaneously, but the film’s release on Disney+ has reignited the debate.

Fans witnessed that another change had been made to the scene, with Greedo uttering the phrase “maclunkey” before the pair fired at one another at the same time. Regardless of fans’ thoughts on this latest alteration, the debate surrounding the argument has reignited on Twitter about who really shot first in the scene and which version of the film is the true vision of Lucas.

We’ll Always Know

No matter how they change it, We’ll always know it #HanShotFirst pic.twitter.com/F4BCZDbHxy — Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 12, 2019

Right the First Time

George got it right the first time. And so did Han. #HanShotFirst pic.twitter.com/POjmLaYyW4 — Steve Sellers (@Shadewing) November 12, 2019

Childhood Ruined

Can you believe they keep making changes like this to the originals?



Stop ruining my childhood.#HanShotFirst #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/tvffUJIdai — Ben Banyas Can’t Sleep (@benbanyas) November 12, 2019

For Posterity

A Mystery

It is the year 2187 and the annual change has been made to a scene in a film from The era of the birth of cinema called the Star Wars.



Nobody remembers why this ancient ritual takes place or why people still freak out about it. A mystery lost to Time #HanShotFirst pic.twitter.com/8YxwAH8dyU — Davey wan Kenobi (@kenobifan1977) November 12, 2019

Another Option

Fans: Han Shot First!

George Lucas: Greedo Shot First!

Disney+: #maclunkey — RogueStar (@Rosa2187) November 12, 2019

Simple Fact

George can tinker with the scene forever as far as I’m concerned, but the simple fact remains, this motherfucker shot first. #maclunkey #DisneyPlus #HanShotFirst pic.twitter.com/c3WMRodF6f — Hardin+ (@HarditoATX) November 12, 2019

It’s a Lie

#HanShotFirst is a lie. On my DVD Box Set the green puffer fish guy clearly shoots first. 🤓 — Pan-Pizza: Watch Seis Manos Netflix (@RebelTaxi) November 12, 2019

Same Time

😲On @disneyplus Version of A New Hope, Han and Greedo Shoot at they same time! Repeat, they shoot at the same time!!! #Starwars #Solo #hanshotfirst? pic.twitter.com/Dg8bSG9Cqw — Dan-O from the channel (@TheDanOChannel) November 12, 2019

You Love to See It

Love to see this trending, everyone should know that #HanShotFirst pic.twitter.com/cWtPTdqJoo — Marco DiNicola (@mjdinicola) November 12, 2019

