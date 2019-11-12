Star Wars: Disney+ Reignites “Who Shot First?” Debate

Star Wars

In 1997, Star Wars creator George Lucas thought he was delivering fans an improved version of Star Wars: A New Hope with a Special Edition release, which included updated effects and additional scenes. One tweak, however, launched one of the most disputed elements of the saga’s 40-year history, which fans still argue about to this day. While the original version of the film saw Han Solo shoot Greedo without warning in the Mos Eisley cantina, the Special Edition turned Solo from a cold-blooded killer into a target who retaliated fire against Greedo, launching the fan outcry of “Han shot first.” Subsequent versions of the film’s release saw the scene altered again, so the two shoot simultaneously, but the film’s release on Disney+ has reignited the debate.

Fans witnessed that another change had been made to the scene, with Greedo uttering the phrase “maclunkey” before the pair fired at one another at the same time. Regardless of fans’ thoughts on this latest alteration, the debate surrounding the argument has reignited on Twitter about who really shot first in the scene and which version of the film is the true vision of Lucas.

