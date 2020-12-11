Hayden Christensen Fans Go Nuts Over Star Wars: Obi-Wan Return
Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that Star Wars Prequel Trilogy star Hayden Christensen will be suiting up as Darth Vader for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Christensen infamously played Anakin Skywalker as a young man in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Like Phantom Menace star Jake Lloyd, Christensen was the target of a lot of backlash from Star Wars fans who didn't like his portrayal of Anakin. However, time changes perception, and nowadays the Star Wars Prequels get a lot more love from the generation that was raised on them.
And so, as you can see below, Hayden Christensen has similarly gone from being the target of trolls to the new hope of Star Wars fans who are hyped for his Darth Vader portrayal, and reunion with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan:
Pure Joy
I’M SO HAPPY THIS MAN IS COMING BACK!!!! 😭😭😭#HaydenChristensen pic.twitter.com/pSKpQDQnb4— Kareena (@DigitalBleachBB) December 11, 2020
A whole generation of Star Wars fans is experiencing pure joy right now. This is the way.
Good Morning, Gents
good morning to hayden christensen and ewan mcgregor, and hayden christensen and ewan mcgregor only. pic.twitter.com/iQSSeB5aii— ⋒ (@jesskuuuh) December 11, 2020
Star Wars fans are ecstatic to see Christensen and Ewan McGregor getting this epic reunion. And really, it's going to be the heart of this new series.
Prodigal Son Returns
The Prodigal Son has returned!!🤯#HaydenChristensen pic.twitter.com/4jgVBP0M0g— Black Heroes (@BlackHeroes5) December 11, 2020
This is meant as a celebration - but the biblical parable about the Prodigal Son tells of a boy given a great inheritance, who goes out into the world and blows it all, and is still welcomed back home with open arms. So really, it's more like throwing shade on the path of Hayden's career.
The Bea Is Back
And to hear that the bae #HaydenChristensen will return as Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobi... I’m screaming! pic.twitter.com/TOVoEuE2pE— Merlin (@MRLNwisp) December 11, 2020
Throw some salt on it.
Cannot Compute
I’ve been waiting for them to announce Hayden coming back to Star Wars for so long I don’t even know how to process the news #stanakin #HaydenChristensen pic.twitter.com/1u3EiT9Yu6— Morgane (@miuxo) December 11, 2020
Some Star Wars fans wish they had a cybernetic brain to process getting their long-awaited wish.
Back to the Dark Side
THE REASON I LIKE THE DARKSIDE 🖤 #HaydenChristensen #Anakin #StarWars pic.twitter.com/RTrgRCmCCd— PLK (@artbyplk) December 11, 2020
If you are looking for fans' hearts after this announcement - check the shadow of the dark side. Hayden is the reason it looks so good...
Revenge On The Haters
What’s great about them bringing #HaydenChristensen back is that he gets to prove his detractors wrong, and I reckon they will have him becoming more and more injured as the show goes on. We will see his transformation from RotS to RotJ Anakin!— Regular Movie Geek 😪 (@MovieUltimate) December 11, 2020
How much more will Kenobi inflict? pic.twitter.com/cTXwWPcr68
This is the chapter of the Star Wars saga that Hayden Christensen has been waiting to make: the one that proves all those PT trolls wrong.
Hayden's Next Apperance
I hope in the #Ahsoka show we could get #HaydenChristensen as force ghost Anakin talking to Ahsoka. It'd be the coolest thing seeing Anakin and Ahsoka in one scene in live action. Come on @starwars @Disney please make this happen. pic.twitter.com/7ZaqaPeSrF— Zyron Kai 猟師 (Let your voices be heard) (@TheExoticGuard_) December 11, 2020
Seeing Hayden suit-up as Vader is going to be epic; but Star Wars fans also want the happy ending of seeing him - sans armor - making peace with his former padawan in the new Ahsoka live-action series.
Dinsey+'s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series is headed into production, with The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow as showrunner.