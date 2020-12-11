Hayden Christensen Fans Go Nuts Over Star Wars: Obi-Wan Return

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that Star Wars Prequel Trilogy star Hayden Christensen will be suiting up as Darth Vader for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Christensen infamously played Anakin Skywalker as a young man in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Like Phantom Menace star Jake Lloyd, Christensen was the target of a lot of backlash from Star Wars fans who didn't like his portrayal of Anakin. However, time changes perception, and nowadays the Star Wars Prequels get a lot more love from the generation that was raised on them.

And so, as you can see below, Hayden Christensen has similarly gone from being the target of trolls to the new hope of Star Wars fans who are hyped for his Darth Vader portrayal, and reunion with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan: