Hayden Christensen Fans Go Nuts Over Star Wars: Obi-Wan Return

By Kofi Outlaw

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that Star Wars Prequel Trilogy star Hayden Christensen will be suiting up as Darth Vader for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Christensen infamously played Anakin Skywalker as a young man in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Like Phantom Menace star Jake Lloyd, Christensen was the target of a lot of backlash from Star Wars fans who didn't like his portrayal of Anakin. However, time changes perception, and nowadays the Star Wars Prequels get a lot more love from the generation that was raised on them.

And so, as you can see below, Hayden Christensen has similarly gone from being the target of trolls to the new hope of Star Wars fans who are hyped for his Darth Vader portrayal, and reunion with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan:

Pure Joy

A whole generation of Star Wars fans is experiencing pure joy right now. This is the way. 

Good Morning, Gents

Star Wars fans are ecstatic to see Christensen and Ewan McGregor getting this epic reunion. And really, it's going to be the heart of this new series. 

Prodigal Son Returns

This is meant as a celebration - but the biblical parable about the Prodigal Son tells of a boy given a great inheritance, who goes out into the world and blows it all, and is still welcomed back home with open arms. So really, it's more like throwing shade on the path of Hayden's career. 

The Bea Is Back

Throw some salt on it. 

Cannot Compute

Some Star Wars fans wish they had a cybernetic brain to process getting their long-awaited wish. 

Back to the Dark Side

If you are looking for fans' hearts after this announcement - check the shadow of the dark side. Hayden is the reason it looks so good... 

Revenge On The Haters

This is the chapter of the Star Wars saga that Hayden Christensen has been waiting to make: the one that proves all those PT trolls wrong. 

Hayden's Next Apperance

Seeing Hayden suit-up as Vader is going to be epic; but Star Wars fans also want the happy ending of seeing him - sans armor - making peace with his former padawan in the new Ahsoka live-action series. 

Dinsey+'s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series is headed into production, with The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow as showrunner. 

