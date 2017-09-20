New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Images Released

A new batch of photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived that offers looks at several characters in the film.

Among those featured are John Boyega’s Finn, Daisy Ridley’s Rey, Oscar Isaac’s Poe, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren (and his new starfighter), director Rian Johnson, and Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa. A new location is also included in the photos with the first look at the Casino at Canto Bight being revealed.

Being Fisher’s final film, the cast and crew have paid tribute to the actress in various ways. Most recently, Boyega chimed in to share his memories of the late actress.

“Carrie Fisher means freedom,” Boyega said. “She influenced people to be authentic and say what you want, however you want. I’ll miss her energy. You were always going to hear Carrie Fisher somewhere saying something that she has no business saying, that makes everybody laugh.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017.