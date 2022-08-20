Star Wars: James Earl Jones Is Trending Just for Being Awesome
No, today isn't James Earl Jones' birthday, but the legendary actor is still trending on Twitter. While some fans got nervous when they saw the iconic 91-year-old's name trending on the social media site, they quickly learned fans are just posting about Jones because he's awesome. Jones is best known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King as well as appearing in Coming to America, Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and much more. Most recently, Jones returned to Star Wars when he voiced Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
While Jones did return to voice the character, Hayden Christensen came back to play the role on camera. During a recent chat with TVLine, Christensen characterized Vader's state of mind ahead of the anticipated rematch between him and Obi-Wan (Ewan Mcgregor). "There's a lot of resentment there. Not only did he lose his best friend and his master, but he also lost all of his limbs, too," Christensen said. "I think he probably has a bit of a grudge over that. There's a strong need to find Obi-Wan and settle the score."
You can check out some of the James Earl Jones tweets below...
The Reason
THANK YOU TWITTER for clarifying why James Earl Jones is trending, I can't afford another heart attack pic.twitter.com/lynFaNymU2— Rebel Friend (@RebelFriendTCS) August 19, 2022
The Relief
When I see James Earl Jones trending, but it's just because people are talking about how awesome he is... pic.twitter.com/oXzCuiQgzS— Secretary of Balloon Doggies (@aceoaces) August 19, 2022
Icon
Much Love to James Earl Jones: pic.twitter.com/GkK5BYeNyA— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) August 19, 2022
King
James Earl Jones is trending and I just had to triple confirm that it is only because James Earl Jones is thee icon. Thee Great. King of Kings. Voices of Voices.
I do not play when it comes to James Earl Jones. pic.twitter.com/fOxTZZqqLN— LexiBSpeaks (@LexiBSpeaks) August 19, 2022
Facts
James Earl Jones could read the phonebook and I would listen to every last word.— Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) August 19, 2022
Amazing Throwback
JAMES EARL JONES talking humbly about his speaking role as Darth Vader and his iconic voice. pic.twitter.com/pGgctnaIiv— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) August 11, 2022
Memed
THEY SAID THAT JAMES EARL JONES IS OK!!! pic.twitter.com/7vCj8WEDrc— ☮️🌎⚖️ (@OceanDebra) August 19, 2022
Fun Fact
James Earl Jones, the voice of Darth Vader, was convinced that Vader lied to Luke about being his father until Earl read the script for episode six. pic.twitter.com/95JL6j3GWa— Star Wars: Jedi Council (@StarWars_JC) August 18, 2022
What?!
If you think your life is stressful, imagine being a Star Wars fan knowing that Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones have still never met pic.twitter.com/31qTh7D9gH— Starlord Ziggy (@mrjafri) August 18, 2022
Respect
Everyone says Kevin Costner is the king of the baseball movie, but what this tweet presupposes is...maybe it's James Earl Jones? At the very least, it's a tie. pic.twitter.com/pTIYmpSF35— Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) August 18, 2022
Wow
James Earl Jones in 1968.
by Lawrence Schiller pic.twitter.com/WJBUW0pJQy— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 18, 2022