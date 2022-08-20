Star Wars: James Earl Jones Is Trending Just for Being Awesome

No, today isn't James Earl Jones' birthday, but the legendary actor is still trending on Twitter. While some fans got nervous when they saw the iconic 91-year-old's name trending on the social media site, they quickly learned fans are just posting about Jones because he's awesome. Jones is best known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King as well as appearing in Coming to America, Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and much more. Most recently, Jones returned to Star Wars when he voiced Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While Jones did return to voice the character, Hayden Christensen came back to play the role on camera. During a recent chat with TVLine, Christensen characterized Vader's state of mind ahead of the anticipated rematch between him and Obi-Wan (Ewan Mcgregor). "There's a lot of resentment there. Not only did he lose his best friend and his master, but he also lost all of his limbs, too," Christensen said. "I think he probably has a bit of a grudge over that. There's a strong need to find Obi-Wan and settle the score."

You can check out some of the James Earl Jones tweets below...