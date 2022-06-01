Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Confirms James Earl Jones’ Return As The Voice of Darth Vader





Obi-Wan Kenobi gave fans confirmation that James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in the latest episode. *Spoilers for Part III ahead!* The extended recap of the second entry in the series doubles down on the PTSD Obi-Wan has after becoming aware that Anakin Skywalker is alive. However, after seeing Darth Vader suit up in a stern sequence, it’s time to go to work. He is contacted by Reva about the Jedi’s whereabouts. When he responds, it’s not Hayden Christensen’s voice, but instead the familiar tones of James Earl Jones! It would probably take a lot of fans off-guard after speculation about who would be providing the voice in the suit.

But, the decision makes a ton of sense. The beloved actor doesn’t have to suffer the long days of shooting or stunt work, and fans get the Anakin Skywalker actor back for some of the more personal touches. His death glare near the tail-end of Episode 2 was a crowd pleaser on social media. However, there were even more fantastic geek out moments in the third entry in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ryan_marthaller/status/1531905528980332544

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the Reva actress about acting alongside such an iconic character. She explained that the Inquisitor’s drive for power and status has to yield in the presence of such power.

“She’s a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?” Ingram explained. “She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad and the head is so big on that costume. It’s intimidating, it’s a little intimidating.”

Lucasfilm has a new synopsis for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series: “Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.”

Did you enjoy how much Vader we got in this week’s Obi-Wan? Let us know down in the comments!