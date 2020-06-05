Star Wars: Ahmed Best Is Down to Return as Jar Jar Binks

✖

Fans last saw Ahmed Best's performance of Jar Jar Binks in 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and while there aren't currently any announced plans for the character's possible return, the actor said he would be happy to play the character again, depending on the strength of the story. Earlier in his career, Best had a much more toxic relationship with the character and Star Wars in general, due to the backlash the character suffered following the release of the prequel films, but with the actor officially returning to Lucasfilm as the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and having experienced many more positive interactions with fans who grew up loving Jar Jar, Best has a much more positive connection with the character.

"I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story," the actor tweeted when a fan asked about a possible return.

Given that Jar Jar was absent from the original trilogy of films, fans knew that he had somewhat abandoned his political duties in the wake of the creation of the Galactic Empire, with Chuck Wendig's novel Star Wars Empire's End: Aftermath giving fans a vague update on the character. The novel takes place between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a chapter featuring a character named "Mapo" wandering the streets of Naboo. Mapo meets a street performer who claims he used to be a politician, but as he allowed the Empire to come into power, everyone turned on him, forcing him to resort to becoming a literal clown. This street performer is meant to convey Binks' fate.

While Best might be willing to return to the franchise, we shouldn't necessarily count on it happening soon, with the actor himself shooting down rumors that the character could make an appearance in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

"Not as far as I know, no. I haven't been asked," Best shared with Jamie Stangroom's YouTube channel about being involved in the series. "I just don't know. To be completely honest I think Jar Jar is something Lucasfilm are trying to move away from, I'm not going to hold my breath for a Jar Jar cameo in Obi-Wan but you know, who knows."

Stay tuned for details on Jar Jar Binks' possible future in the franchise. Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge debuted on StarWarsKids.com on June 10th.

