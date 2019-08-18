Jar Jar Binks Actor Congratulates Ewan McGregor on His Star Wars Return

The release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace introduced audiences to Jar Jar Binks, whose on-screen presence was crafted by Ahmed Best, in addition to Ewan McGregor‘s interpretation of a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the characters shares some screentime together in that film, subsequent films saw the two characters’ paths diverge, with Binks’ role getting smaller with each appearance. In the years since the conclusion of the prequel trilogy, McGregor has regularly shared his interest in reprising the role, though Best has largely distanced himself from the series. Following reports that McGregor has signed on for an Obi-Wan TV series, Best took to Twitter to share his congratulations to his former co-star.

Best shared an article about McGregor’s returning while noting, “As well he should. Congrats my brother.”

With Kenobi being such a beloved figure in the franchise, McGregor had his work cut out for him ahead of The Phantom Menace, with a majority of audiences finding his performance one of the strongest components of the prequel films. Over the course of the 14 years since the trilogy concluded, McGregor has professed his desire to return, with Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm back in 2012 and the development of new films seeming like the best shot at getting more Kenobi stories.

Prior to the release of last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, rumors swirled that fans could be seeing Obi-Wan again in a mystery project. McGregor even appeared at that film’s premiere, making his return to the franchise seem imminent. That film’s financial disappointment, however, seemingly stagnated all projects being developed outside of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, including the reported Obi-Wan and Boba Fett movies that were being developed.

Rumors began to emerge earlier this week that McGregor was returning, though the veracity of these claims was questionable. Additionally, these reports didn’t confirm what capacity the actor could be returning in, making the reports seem dubious.

Reputed trade outlets with trusty track records then claimed that McGregor had signed on to star in a series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, some of which claimed that the series itself could run six to eight episodes. Lucasfilm has yet to officially confirm the news, but with the D23 Expo taking place next week, we won’t be surprised if details of the project are formally revealed.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi project.

