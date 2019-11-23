Star Wars: John Boyega Shares Hilarious Altered Video of Himself and Gwendoline Christie

John Boyega is best known for playing Finn in the newest Star Wars trilogy, and he’s been busy plugging the upcoming final installment, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actor has shared tons of Star Wars content as well as silly videos that are nonstop fun, and his latest post is a doctored version of the “Fear Box” video he made with Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) while promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi back in 2017. In the video, the actors stick their hands into a box and have to guess what’s inside, and Boyega was extremely terrified by a live newt. Someone took that moment of the video and replaced the newt with Jabba the Hutt.

View this post on Instagram Hahahahaha A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Nov 23, 2019 at 12:29pm PST

“Hahahahaha,” Boyega wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Literally my favorite video on the internet. Its a NEEEWWWTTT!!,” @lorynmoore wrote.

“Y’all are hilarious together I hope you and @gwendolineuniverse get to make more films/tv together,” @moonofvenusflytrap added.

“💘,” Christie replied.

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.