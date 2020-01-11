Star Wars

Star Wars Fans React to John Boyega’s Trolling Video

Now that John Boyega’s time in the Star Wars franchise is effectively over, the actor has been […]

By

Now that John Boyega‘s time in the Star Wars franchise is effectively over, the actor has been having a grand old time poking the bear when it comes to internet trolls. Friday afternoon, the star uploaded a video to Instagram in which he reveals his real thoughts about the people who’ve criticized his previous jokes about Rey. In the video, he beats the ever-living daylights out of tweets from the naysayers, using stylized editing to punch them, slice them with lightsabers — you know, the whole works.

Suffice to say, this has gotten in hot water once again with a lot of the same contingency firing back once again. Eventually, the actor started trending on Twitter because of all the chatter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Boyega’s response video!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best Thing

Boogie

Love To See It

Good for Him

The Crossover We Deserve

Razor Scooters 4 Life

JBCU

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts