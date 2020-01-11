Star Wars Fans React to John Boyega’s Trolling Video

Now that John Boyega‘s time in the Star Wars franchise is effectively over, the actor has been having a grand old time poking the bear when it comes to internet trolls. Friday afternoon, the star uploaded a video to Instagram in which he reveals his real thoughts about the people who’ve criticized his previous jokes about Rey. In the video, he beats the ever-living daylights out of tweets from the naysayers, using stylized editing to punch them, slice them with lightsabers — you know, the whole works.

Suffice to say, this has gotten in hot water once again with a lot of the same contingency firing back once again. Eventually, the actor started trending on Twitter because of all the chatter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Boyega’s response video!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best Thing

i, for one, think that john boyega clowning on a group of people who consistently harassed him and used every opportunity to target him with racism & antiblackness for years is one of the best things to come from the end of the skywalker saga — ♡ vee (@galaxylesbian) January 11, 2020

Boogie

john boyega coming online to start chaos within sw stan twitter again pic.twitter.com/RgM35l60zm — ceo of finn rights (@starkfalcons) January 11, 2020

Love To See It

john boyega getting back at these annoying ass r*ylos who have been blantantly racist and fuckin annoying for years now that he cashed that check & his contract is over …. you LOVE to see it pic.twitter.com/1fSvPb5KJv — mandi (@A24URIS) January 11, 2020

Good for Him

Good for John Boyega. Some fans were absolutely terrible to him and were vile. He has the right to vent and to give it back. Wicked proud of him for standing up for himself against those people. — Mandalorian Mark (@MarkMandalorian) January 11, 2020

The Crossover We Deserve

Reylos: publicly tag John Boyega in posts in which they berate him, insult, slander him, and say racist and obscene shit about him to his face.



John: publicly reposts their publicly-made comments in which he had been tagged



Reylos: pic.twitter.com/R7oxfJozaa — Jedi General Finn Djarin (@starwarstacey) January 11, 2020

Razor Scooters 4 Life

john boyega razor scootering over the tweet of a white woman who was catfishing people with the avi of a black girl to drag john is the best moment of the decade i think. pic.twitter.com/WWyR1YH66O — sylvia (@stellarcarol) January 11, 2020

JBCU