Jon Favreau Reveals Title, First Details About His ‘Star Wars’ TV Series

New details for the live-action Star Wars series have just been revealed by Jon Favreau himself, confirming rumors that have been circulating over the last couple months.

The series will be called The Mandalorian, focusing on a “lone gunfighter” in the era after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” the post reads.

There’s no word yet on when the series is supposed to premiere, but it will be exclusive to Disney‘s upcoming streaming platform. There are rumors that production would begin in the coming weeks, but there has yet to be any casting announcements made. If all goes well, it could begin streaming on the Disney platform sometime in 2019.

There is a rumor that Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal will play the central character in the new series, though that has yet to be confirmed.

When Lucasfilm announced the project, Kathleen Kennedy revealed that she was excited to see what Favreau would bring to the Star Wars galaxy.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau added to the sentiment with his own bewilderment, continuing his fruitful partnership with Disney after directing the first two Iron Man movies as well as the live-action take on The Jungle Book.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” Favreau said.

There is no word yet on when the series will premiere on the streaming platform, but we should expect new details soon.