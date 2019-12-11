Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran Opens up About How She Coped With Online Bullying After The Last Jedi

Some fans who didn’t like Star Wars: The Last Jedi subjected star Kelly Marie Tran to endless amounts of sexual and racist harassment on social media, resulting in her leaving the platforms, but the actress recently shared how good of a place she’s in heading into the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In addition to Tran reprising her role of Rose Tico, the new film sees the addition of Naomi Ackie, with Tran detailing the advice that she shared with her new co-star in regards not only to potential fan reactions, but also entering the iconic franchise.

“I feel great now. I’ve been to therapy, which I highly recommend,” Tran joked while appearing on Good Morning America. The actress noted that she sought counsel not only for the online harassment, but pointed out, “Also just the transition of what it was like. I was very much someone who was working a day job, struggling to be an actor, and suddenly, I was in Star Wars. I think that sort of transition takes a lot of emotional work, if that makes sense. But I’m in a really good place now. I’m excited for this movie to come out. I’m excited to be working with [director] J.J. Abrams. I’m doing great.”

Tran was the only major addition to the sequel trilogy in The Last Jedi, a similar position Ackie finds herself in, allowing the two to connect over the experience of being newcomers.

“I’m such a huge fan of Naomi. She’s incredible in this film, I cannot wait for you guys to see what she does,” Tran confessed. “I think we met and immediately hit it off and talked about all the struggles of being people who did not grow up in privileged backgrounds, very new to this industry, what that meant, what we would be dealing with, and I think the biggest thing that came from that was making sure that you don’t become isolated or silent about the things that you’re dealing with. I think whenever there’s something that feels so heavy and scary, you can clam up and close up and I think that’s the most dangerous thing. The best thing, for me, was looking outward, and realizing the world was bigger than myself and that experience.”

Fans know little about what to expect from either Tran’s Rose or Ackie’s Jannah, but we’re sure to find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

