The ‘Star Wars’ Kenner Vintage Collection Returns With a New Set

One of the highlights of today’s massive wave of new Star Wars toys is a new set of super articulated 3.75-inch Vintage Collection figures that come complete with classic Kenner-style packaging. We managed to get our hands on a set, and they’re fantastic.

If you want to grab a set for yourself, you can do that right here for $109.99 with free shipping slated for May. This is the first major Vintage Collection release since 2012, and collectors and long-time Star Wars fans have been hyped about the return of the line for a year (almost to the day) – so these sets are definitely going to sell out. We highly suggest jumping on it while you can. The set includes eight individually packaged figures:

• 2x Supreme Leader Snoke

• 1x Rey figure (Jakku) with quarterstaff, backpack, and alternate wrapped head

• 1x Kylo Ren figure with lightsaber and lightsaber hilt

• 2x First Order Stormtrooper figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

• 1x Jyn Erso figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

• 1x Hoth Rebel Soldier figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

Additional images for the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 1 set are available in the gallery. You might also be interested to know that there are plenty of new releases on the Black Series front:

Again, we were lucky enough to get a hands-on look at some of the new Black Series figures, and they are everything you would expect from this awesome line. Figures that can be pre-ordered individually are available below:

• Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars Black Series Range Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Lando 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Qi’ra 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 4-LOM 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Grand Moff Tarkin 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Dewback and Sandtrooper Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Swoop Bike Vehicle with Enfys Nest Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Jawa 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Death Squad Commander 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Centerpiece Kylo Ren Statue

If you’re a collector, you can step up to the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 16 Case, which includes the following:

• 2 X HAN SOLO

• 1 X LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 2 X IMPERIAL RANGE TROOPER

• 1 X GRAND MOFF TARKIN

• 1 X DEATH STAR SQUAD COMMANDER

• 1 X JAWA

The Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 17 Case includes:

• 1x Darth Vader

• 1x Rey (Island Journey)

• 1x DJ (Canto Bight)

• 1x Han Solo (Brown Jacket)

• 1x Qi’ra

• 1x Range Trooper

• 1x Lando Calrissian

• 1x 4-LOM

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.