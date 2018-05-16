Star Wars: Lucasfilm Says Lando Spinoff Is Next

UPDATE: io9 reached out to Lucasfilm who said the quote wasn’t translated correctly. According to the studio, “[Kennedy] said it’s something she’d like to do one day in the future.”

While Solo: A Star Wars Story is still a week away, Lucasfilm has seemingly already confirmed its next standalone movie, and it centers around the fan-favorite smuggler, Lando Calrissian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many reviews of Solo have pointed to Donald Glover‘s scene-stealing Lando as one of the highlights of the film, and it looks as though the studio agrees with the sentiment. During an interview with Premiere France, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Lando will be getting his own Star Wars Story, and it sounds like the project has vaulted to the top of the studio’s priorities.

“We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian,” Kennedy said. “Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca but Lando will be next.”

Ever since Disney began distributing the Star Wars films in 2015, the standalone movies have alternated years with the newest trilogy in the Skywalker Saga. With Solo arriving this month, and Star Wars: Episode IX hitting theaters in 2019, the next available spot for the franchise is in 2020.

With the buzz surrounding Glover, not just as Lando but with his hit TV series, Atlanta, and global phenomenon music video, “This Is America,” it would make sense for Lucasfilm to rush a Lando movie to the forefront of its production schedule. Seeing as how Glover always dreamed of playing the role, actively pursued it, and signed on for multiple movies with Lucasfilm, it’s safe to say he’s on board for a standalone adventure.

The only thing still left to determine here is what Kennedy meant by “next.” She could have meant that it will be the next standalone film, meaning it will likely arrive in 2020. However, she could’ve also meant that it’s the next movie going into production, which could see it hit theaters at any point over the next few years. The only other Star Wars Story that’s been talked about is the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film.

Glover’s take on the character in Solo will show how he first came into contact with Han Solo, but Lando first appeared in the Star Wars franchise nearly 40 years ago. Billy Dee Williams originally played the character in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Do you think a Lando spinoff movie is a good idea? Could it potentially be better than Solo? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters on May 25.