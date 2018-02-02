Marvel’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Adaptation To Reveal Never Before Seen Moments

If you loved Star Wars: The Last Jedi (and even if you didn’t), Marvel Comics is giving you the chance to experience it again – but in a totally new way! Marvel is releasing Star Wars: The Last Jedi Adaptation this May, a six-issue miniseries that will retell the events of The Last Jedi, in much more extensive long-form fashion.

What that means is that established fans and newcomers alike will get never-before-seen moments of story, that will expand upon the Last Jedi‘s story. You can read the full breakdown in the official synopsis from Marvel, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feel The Force In STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI ADAPTATION

Featuring never-before-seen content!

New York, NY—February 2, 2018—The Resistance is outnumbered…Luke Skywalker has finally been found…and the Rebels fight against a growing evil. The First Order will stop at nothing to conquer the galaxy, and it’s up to our heroes to defend it!

This May, writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels) joins artist Michael Walsh (Star Wars Annual, Hawkeye, The Vision) for a thrilling adaptation of the hit blockbuster STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, as they follow Rey, Poe and Finn in their adventures across the galaxy, featuring never-before-seen material!

The six-issue miniseries tells an all-new, exciting story that movie and comic fans alike will enjoy. It’s new Star Wars stories in a tale you already know: relive the magic of Rey’s heroism, Finn’s bravery and Poe’s daringness in STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI ADAPTATION, out this May!

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI ADAPTATION #1 & 2 (of 6)

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art by MICHAEL WALSH & MIKE SPICER

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

On-Sale 5/2/18

In addition to this comic series, The Last Jedi will get an official novel, which will also expand the story of the film. There’s no telling right now just how much overlap there will be between the novel and comic, or if each will come with some exclusive new content.

While The Last Jedi was somewhat divisive among fans, a lot of viewers tended to like it better when experiencing it the second time. Getting even more of director Rian Johnson’s story could prove to be even more enriching.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Adaptation will hit shelves on May 2nd.