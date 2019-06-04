Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Very Divided About ‘The Last Jedi’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted to overwhelmingly positive critical reviews, but the court of public opinion is a very different thing. As The Last Jedi hits theaters, viewers are coming away with very different interpretations of the film. As you will see below, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is splitting fans down a sharp love/hate divide:

Light

Dark

The Balance

In our own video review for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I called that the film would split the fandom when it was released. The reason I cited (and still believe) is that The Last Jedi tries to service so many different types of Star Wars fans at once. There’s a little bit for OT; a bit for PT fans; even a Rogue One-style sequence or two. However, trying to make everyone happy can also leave everyone slightly disappointed, as the compromises to deliver all things means no one gets what they want, in full.

Of course, with a considerable amount of fans also praising The Last Jedi as the best installment in the series, it’s hard to ignore that there may be validity to that claim.

As Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just now getting into theaters, we will surely be debating this topic for a very long time. Be sure to let us know what you thought of the film @ComicbookNOW – and rate it for yourself, in our rankings below!

