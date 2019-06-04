Star Wars Fans Are Very Divided About ‘The Last Jedi’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted to overwhelmingly positive critical reviews, but the court of public opinion is a very different thing. As The Last Jedi hits theaters, viewers are coming away with very different interpretations of the film. As you will see below, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is splitting fans down a sharp love/hate divide:

Light

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m a lifelong Star Wars fanatic. I’ve seen every movie at least 5-6 times, some of them far more. Read the books, played the video games, the whole shabang. First Impression? #LastJedi is the best Star Wars movie since Empire. — dafinsrock (@dafinsrock) December 15, 2017



People are way too caught up in the nostalgia of the old movies. This was by far the best one yet. Not even close. #LastJedi — Frat Dad Brad (@RealBradPassini) December 15, 2017



Dark

I didn’t think it was possible to make a Star Wars movie worst than The Phantom Menace but somehow, Disney found a way. #LastJedi — Notoriously Bigga (@Eggie79) December 15, 2017



Ready for a super unpopular opinion? From a lifelong Star Wars fan? The Last Jedi was………garbage and I can’t wait to rant about this movie and how it broke my heart. Disney you heartless bastards what have you done 😤 give George Lucas this franchise back #LastJedi — Danny Najar (@NajarHollaaa) December 15, 2017



I would like to know what those reviewers were smoking when they watched #LastJedi and thought it was a great movie. — Nat (@Rogue_061) December 15, 2017



The Balance

If Star Wars was your childhood, you’ll hate the new movie. If you’re new to Star Wars, you’ll have no idea what’s going on and love the movie #LastJedi — Matt Van Dam (@vandamage9) December 15, 2017



Can we make a rule that anyone bashing #LastJedi should list a few movies they do think are good so that we can gauge if their opionion is at all worthwhile? — Mike Seuffert (@MikeSeuffert) December 15, 2017



Honestly reading these tweets about #LastJedi is ridiculous. People are afraid of change and naturally will resent it. The movie was a brand new take on a Star Wars film and expanded on an ever growing universe. Perfect balance of nostalgia all while moving forward with the saga. — Robert (@___Robertt___) December 15, 2017



#LastJedi the closing minutes of Rogue One with Vader in the hallway is a million times better than this entire movie. — Will Hickey (@AmIWilliam) December 15, 2017



I wonder if people are really mad at the Last Jedi because they didn’t like it, or because it smashed all our theories we spent the last 2 years carefully creating?🤔 #lastjedi — Brian West (@BrianWest53) December 15, 2017



So “Fans” hated “The Force Awakens” because it was “A New Hope” 2.0 and played it safe but those same people blast #TheLastJedi for being different and taking risks?! What did you really want?

The hypocrisy from hardcore fans is ridiculous. #LastJedi was EPIC — Jonathan (@megajohn85) December 15, 2017



In our own video review for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I called that the film would split the fandom when it was released. The reason I cited (and still believe) is that The Last Jedi tries to service so many different types of Star Wars fans at once. There’s a little bit for OT; a bit for PT fans; even a Rogue One-style sequence or two. However, trying to make everyone happy can also leave everyone slightly disappointed, as the compromises to deliver all things means no one gets what they want, in full.

Of course, with a considerable amount of fans also praising The Last Jedi as the best installment in the series, it’s hard to ignore that there may be validity to that claim.

As Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just now getting into theaters, we will surely be debating this topic for a very long time. Be sure to let us know what you thought of the film @ComicbookNOW – and rate it for yourself, in our rankings below!