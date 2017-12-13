Are The Knights of Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has kept a tight marketing strategy throughout its production and promotional campaign, giving us the barest hints of the general storyline of the film, and what kind of big moments we might see.

One thing that Star Wars fans have noticed is that there’s been one set of characters missing from any promotion of The Last Jedi: The Knights of Ren. The mysterious group was teased in The Force Awakens, and has gotten further mention in some of the Star Wars tie-ins, but there’s still so much mystery surrounding them that fans want The Last Jedi to reveal.

There has been no official indication of The Knights of Ren in the marketing or merchandising for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it’s recently been rumored that they could have a major scene in the movie. With all that on the table, it’s fair for fans to be asking: do the Knights of Ren actually appear in The Last Jedi?

We now have the answer, but it might be considered a MILD SPOILER – so only read on if you want to know!

Unfortunately, the Knights of Ren do not make an appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. For all of the things we do learn about the history between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren (more on that soon), the part about the Knights of Ren is curiously left out, and the group doesn’t even make a quick cameo at any point.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will give fans plenty of other big things to talk about for the next few years, but after two film in this sequel trilogy, introducing and then not really explaining the Knights of Ren to the viewing audience is a curious hole to leave so wide open. Either Star Wars: Episode IX will need to address this story point and reveal the full Knights of Ren, or we need a future Star Wars standalone to fill in the blanks.

Catch Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters this weekend.