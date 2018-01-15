Star Wars: Liam Neeson Weighs in on Playing Qui-Gon Jinn Again

One of the most exciting elements of The Force Awakens was seeing beloved Star Wars icons like Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill appear on screen as their iconic characters, a trend that continued with The Last Jedi. Another beloved character that didn’t get to appear in as many films is Qui-Gon Jinn, who met his demise before the credits rolled on The Phantom Menace. Despite his character’s death, actor Liam Neeson isn’t ruling out the possibility of portraying the character again in some capacity.

“This is the first time I’m hearing of this,” Neeson told Yahoo Movies UK about the saga setting up his possible return. “No one’s been in touch with me. I know in the Star Wars world anything is possible.”

While Jinn may have only appeared in one film, he was responsible for training Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the most well-known Jedi Masters in the saga. Were it not for Jinn’s training of Kenobi, Luke Skywalker may have never been trained, nor Anakin Skywalker.

The idea of Jinn showing up again in the films exploring the Skywalker Saga seems far-fetched, as the character’s connection to any still-living character is tenuous, at best. Rumors have been circulating about a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi film, yet that film would likely be set after the events of the prequel trilogy, when Jinn would already be dead.

“In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no one’s been in touch,” the actor noted.

The actor seemed somewhat ambivalent about whether he’d be interested in returning, and when asked about getting on the phone with his agent, Neeson merely replied, “We’ll see.”

Regardless of his lack of screen time, Jinn did play a pivotal role in Revenge of the Sith in the way his character helped set up the idea of a Force ghost.

“An old friend has learned the path to immortality,” Yoda shared with Obi-Wan in the film. “One who has returned from the netherworld of the Force… Your old master.”

In both the novelization of Revenge of the Sith and in the short story compilation Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, fans were given more information about Jinn’s Force ghost abilities and his interactions with Obi-Wan, so were the solo Kenobi film to happen, don’t be surprised if Qui-Gon makes a cameo.

