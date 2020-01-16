Star Wars Fans Discover Spotify Hiding a Lightsaber Easter Egg in Plain Sight

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in theaters and fans are still aching for a little bit more adventure. Well, some fans who streamed the soundtracks from assorted entries in the franchise on Spotify got a big surprise. As they scrolled through the various choices, they discovered that the playback bar at the bottom of the screen becomes a lightsaber instead of the traditional desire. It’s a cool touch and one that had flown under the radar since it’s launch. But, as you can see below, there are some people who couldn’t help but share video of it on social media. At the time of writing, the Easter Egg is still active, so it’s still easy to go over there and see for yourself. Such a small detail would probably go unnoticed by some, but kudos to Spotify’s UI design team for including a treat for fans.

Public service announcement: if you listen to the Star Wars soundtrack on @Spotify THE PLAY BAR IS A LIGHTSABER. As you were. pic.twitter.com/W0jt3OCxdi — Anna Lapwood (@annalapwood) January 13, 2020

When it comes to Star Wars music, John Williams is the name that instantly springs to mind. The legendary composer has brought classics like Jaws and Jurassic Park to life as well. He helmed the score for The Rise of Skywalker and managed to weave in a lot of the franchises’ DNA across the entire runtime of the soundtrack. Last year, Williams’ brother, Don Williams, a performer and studio percussionist, spoke about working on this particular score. He said that it would feature all of the themes from the Star Wars franchise and that promise has come to fruition.

“It is top to bottom music,” Don began. “We’ve done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we’ve got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point, but I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort. Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.”

Listening to the Best of Star Wars playlist on @Spotify turns the song duration bar INTO A LIGHTSABER?!!?!?? INCREDIBLE!!! #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker #lightsaber pic.twitter.com/UhHgAQwPe1 — Josh Elden (@Josh_Elden) January 15, 2020

“You’ll be sitting there watching the film go by and, oh, there it is! There’s two bars of it and it grabs you, and it takes you away. I find that happening a lot with this while I’m playing, which takes me away from what I’m supposed to be doing, which is counting and coming in the right place.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theatres now.