Star Wars: Lucasfilm Confirms These Characters Arrived in The Rise of Skywalker Final Battle

In the final battle of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a fleet larger than any ever seen in a live-action Star Wars movie assembles together. The call has gone out across the galaxy to arrive on Exegol and the call is answered. It was previously reported that some of the ships from the animated shows in the Star Wars canon make an appearance in the final battle, but now Lucasfilm has revealed some specifics including what ships and who was piloting them!

A new blog post about the final episode of Star Wars Resistance debuted on StarWars.com earlier today where fresh facts and details of “The Escape – Part 2” where revealed. Being the final episode, the series ends before The Rise of Skywalker began, so some questions were left about what happens next; luckily Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo had the answers, revealing which Resistance characters make an appearance in Episode IX and that the ILM team created versions of the ships from the animated series that appeared photo-real for the film.

“Well, one thing we do know is that among the 14,000 ships that arrive with Lando Calrissian over Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are the Fireball, Jarek Yeager‘s racer, and Torra Doza’s ship,” Hidalgo said.

For the uninitiated, Jarek Yeager (voiced by Star Wars alum Scott Lawrence) was a former Rebel turned mechanic in the age of the New Republic. It makes sense why he would answer the call in The Rise of Skywalker since other Rebel vets like Wedge Antilles and Lando Calrissian. Torra Doza, voiced by Myrna Velasco, was one of the youngest members of Resistance’s Ace Squadron, and renowned for being an ace pilot so her inclusion in Rise of Skywalker makes sense. It was previously revealed that the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels was also part of the massive fleet in the movie.

“J.J. was very keen on us getting some of that Star Wars history and nods to other series in there, because he loves that stuff so much,” creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan previously said about Yahoo Entertainment. “The Fireball from Resistance is in there, and there are some other ships from the other animated series. You throw them in the giant fleet, and they get a lost a little bit in the mix.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now, the film recently crossed the one billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office.