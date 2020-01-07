Star Wars: Cat Turning to the Dark Side and Biting Luke Skywalker’s Head off Goes Viral

Every Star Wars fan knows that turning to the Dark Side makes one, well, evil. Anakin Skywalker turned and became Darth Vader. Ben Solo turned and became Kylo Ren. However, while those two characters were ultimately redeemed and found their way back to the light there may not be such hope for one very fluffy orange tabby cat. No, this orange cat turned to the Dark Side and bit off Luke Skywalker’s head and now they’ve gone viral for it.

On Instagram, the humans behind Baksy the Cat’s account (@thebaksy) shared a video of the Russian cat playing with a pair of Star Wars figures — one of Darth Vader and one of Luke Skywalker. After gently nudging the Darth Vader piece out of the way, Baksy then drew the Luke piece in and, well, as you can check out in the video below, went right for the head. RIP Luke Skywalker. Fittingly enough, the caption for the photo? “Empire strikes back.”

View this post on Instagram Империя наносит ответный удар Empire strikes back A post shared by Cat (@thebaksy) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:53am PST

The video was originally posed on December 20, 2019 and since then has amassed over 26,000 views. It’s also since started making the rounds on other social media platforms with one fan’s sharing of the video itself having over 20,000 retweets — including one from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Last week, Hamill saw the video as shared on Twitter and retweeted it himself, noting that the attack was “clearly payback for me snarking on the Cats movie.”

Fortunately, death by Dark Side Feline is not how Luke actually went out in the Star Wars franchise. Instead, the iconic character died at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi after using a Force projection to fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), thus giving the Resistance time to escape. He peacefully became one with the Force while on Ahch-To, though he appeared as a Force Ghost in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, an appearance that may just be Hamill’s last as Luke.

“I sure hope so,” Hamill told the Associated Press last year. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.