Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Reminds Fans He’s Happy to Play Mace Windu Again

One of the most welcome additions to Star Wars saga that came from the prequel trilogy was Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mace Windu, with the character meeting his demise at the hands of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. While the character’s return might seem unlikely, Jackson confirms he’s as interested as ever in returning to the series.

When asked by JOE if he would be interested in reprising his role, Jackson confessed, “I’m that guy. All they got to do is call.”

Some fans have been holding out hope that Windu could return for Star Wars: Episode IX in some capacity, with Jackson’s comments seemingly dispelling those ideas. Were Windu to have appeared anywhere as a Force Ghost, it likely would have happened in the original trilogy, making the notion that he would randomly appear in Episode IX being another reason we can likely rule out that notion.

Jackson’s comments probably won’t surprise most fans of the franchise, as this is only the latest incident in a long line of confessions where the actor confirmed he wanted to breathe life into Windu once again.

“I’m totally interested in revisiting Mace Windu, always,” Jackson shared with Red Carpet News TV last summer while promoting Incredibles 2. “Jedi never die.”

The actor’s comment about Jedi never dying can be interpreted humorously, though there is some truth to that concept, as characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda have proven they had a “life” after death, appearing to our heroes as Force Ghosts. Additionally, Windu’s final moments on screen saw the Jedi get his hand cut off by Anakin Skywalker before he flew out of a window on Coruscant. Some theories suggest that Windu survived the encounter, with the emergence of the sequel trilogy films causing speculation that Windu could be Supreme Leader Snoke.

At Star Wars Celebration in 2017, Jackson shared a video message with the crowd calling for his character’s return.

“I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”

While Jackson’s return to the series would seem unlikely, the various ways in which Disney is expanding the saga in unexpected ways could see a new performer taking on Windu to explore the character’s various adventures before his untimely death.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters this December.

