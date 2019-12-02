Star Wars: Baby Yoda Fan John Boyega Says “F*** Porgs”

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Baby Yoda fan and if you’re keeping track in a list at home, you can definitely add Star Wars star John Boyega to the Baby Yoda camp. While signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans in New York’s Times Square, TMZ asked the star a contentious question — Baby Yoda or Porgs? That’s when Boyega made no question about it and declared his love for the adorable new character. “Baby Yoda, man!” Boyega told the paparazzi. He then turned to the camera and offered some advice a bit too racy for the casual Disney audience, mouthing “F— Porgs.”

Since appearing in the closing moments of the premiere episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has become a cultural phenomenon in and of himself. He’s gotten bigtime reactions from most involved in the franchise from Boyega to filmmakers Rian Johnson and JJ Abrams. Last month, Abrams revealed he thought the character was what made the Lucasfilm franchise so great.

“Look, I think that the fun of telling stories in this galaxy is that you get to take things that are familiar and you get to adjust them, augment them, comment on them, continue them,” Abrams shared with Esquire. “It’s a world that is looking to be expanded. I mean, the original movies did the most remarkable thing in referencing the Clone Wars and the Empire and the Senate, and the Old Wars, and never showing any of these things. But the painting that was created of this past canvas, it’s incredible how intimate it was. But you always felt that there was a peripheral life and history and world beyond what you were seeing. And for me, Star Wars is sort of constantly expanding and sort of ever-expanding. And the ability to choose a character like Yoda and say, ‘What if we created a baby Yoda?’”

He continued, “The reason these things are reasonable to people is because it’s not just nostalgia but it’s taken something that is meaningful, a story that has deep roots and potency and resonates with a human heart, a beating heart. These are the kind of things that, when they hit, when there’s something that feels like, ‘oomph,’ it’s not just cute but it implies a story. It sparks the imagination. That’s the thing, whether it’s bringing back Lando, and wanting to know what’s been going on, to introducing a brand new character, and brand new droid or a brief glimpse of a baby Yoda. All these things are about the possibility, potential, and that’s the very heart of what Star Wars is.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday. Boyega can next be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th.

