The Rebel Alliance Has a $45 Problem Thanks to This Vintage Kenner Lot

There’s no denying the vast difference in military might between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance in the Star Wars original trilogy. Whether it’s planet destroying space stations, impenetrable starships, or the thousands of faceless troops at its disposal, the Empire was an unstoppable force. Unfortunately for them, it only took a space wizard and a faulty exhaust port to take them down. But if those things were addressed properly, the galaxy far, far away would have been a very different place. But it’s not just the big guns that helped the Empire become so powerful. It also developed and deployed unique vehicles and weapons to ensure that they could mobilize and neutralize at a moment’s notice.

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Heritage Auctions has created a unique lot comprised of three Kenner toys that perfectly showcase this. This lot includes the Imperial Troop Transporter, a TIE Fighter, and a Tri-Pod Laser Cannon for the unbelievably low price of $45. These three actually work very well together: the Troop Transport quickly deploys Stormtroopers to a flashpoint, where they can set up the Tri-Pod Laser Cannon for suppressing fire. From there, they can call in the highly maneuverable TIE Fighter for aerial support. That’s one blockade no rebel scum is getting past. It seems someone at Heritage is putting some thought into these collections, as a previous lot perfectly showcased the difference between the Empire and the Rebellion’s firepower during the Battle of Hoth.

A Collection Of Three Vintage Kenner Toys Is Going At An Unbelievable Price

While the collection itself is great, the best part about it is arguably the $45 price. There are a few reasons for this, but the most obvious one is the fact that they have been opened and even used. As you probably know, they would have been worth way more if they were graded, sealed and in pristine condition, but that isn’t the case here. That doesn’t mean they’re useless, though. While collectors primarily go after sealed and graded toys, they generally don’t open them up once acquired. But if you’re someone that likes displaying your collection, this is one hell of a deal on some great Star Wars items. The set could go a long way in creating a Hoth diorama, along with the previously mentioned one.

The highlight of this collection is easily the TIE Fighter. Apart from nabbing one of the most iconic spaceships of all time for such a great price, the description also reveals that there are a few extra wing decal sticker sheets still in the box. This means you’ll be able to repair or replace any damaged ones that are currently on it. This toy is also one of the first Kenner Star Wars vehicles which featured lights and sounds, making the acquisition even sweeter. Of course, the fighter’s sound is one of the most recognizable sounds in movie history, but it’s unclear whether the electric components still work. Despite that, and the fact that the toys are unsealed and used, this collection remains one of the best deal on Kenner toys you’ll see in a while. Just because it isn’t sealed, it doesn’t mean its not valuable.