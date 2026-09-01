Someone Actually Completed the Kenner Star Wars Collection Most Fans Could Only Dream About and It’s Up For Auction

If you’re someone who likes collecting vintage action figures and toys, you no doubt keep an eye out for Kenner’s Star Wars line. With several waves coming out between 1978 and 1986, the toy line encompassed not only figures, but also vehicles, play sets, weapons, and even a few strange items like a projector and an AM radio headset. That being said, the manufacturer is primarily known for its action figures, and was among the first to put out officially licensed toys after Star Wars brought the galaxy far, far away to movie screens. While collectors would love to get their hands on as many of these Kenner figures as possible, most of us don’t have the time to stay glued to auctions and reseller websites or the money to buy every figure. However, a recent auction listing might change that.

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Over on Goldin, we’ve come across a lot auctioning every Star Wars action figure Kenner ever put out. Currently sitting at a bid price of $2,600, this collection is entirely unsealed, and comes with a custom Star Wars themed display stand that gloriously showcases the figures, and also includes lighting features. Of course, this collection would be worth way more if all the figures were still in their original packaging, but this set is perfect for someone who prefers displaying their figures rather than safely storing them away. There are a total of 95 figures that fit into the display stand, with each having its own named spot and original card back color. Apart from that, the set also includes four sealed figures from the Power of the Force wave; namely, EV9D9, General Lando Calrissian, R2-D2 with the pop-up lightsaber, and Warok. Each of them comes packed with a special collectors coin, and can also be placed in the case’s open spots if you want.

This Is Your Best Chance To Own Every Kenner Action Figure Ever Released

If you’re well versed in Kenner’s Star Wars figures, you must be wondering how there are 99 figures here when Kenner officially released only 96. The truth is that there is a bit of confusion due to some rereleases and combo packs, like the original blue Snaggletooth and the Rebo Band containing three figures in one pack. Regardless of that, this is the most complete set of Kenner Star Wars figures that you’ll come across, and the fact that it’s currently only at $2,600 makes it an absolute steal. With nine bids placed on it at the time of writing, its value has almost tripled with over 14 days left.

Looking at the individual figures in the collection, it has some highly coveted figures, like the original versions of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi with the iconic double telescoping lightsabers. These three themselves would have sold for more than the value of the entire collection if they were sealed in their original packaging. However, this particular collection is specifically targeted towards those of you who like showing off your figures, rather than treating them like investments. Some collectors may not think its worth it, due to the fact that most of them are unsealed, but if you prefer displaying over collecting, this might just be the deal of a lifetime.